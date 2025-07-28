Trey Mullinax betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.
Latest odds for Mullinax at the Wyndham Championship.
Mullinax's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|70-68-71-72
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.171
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.209
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.281
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.044
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.275
|-1.415
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax's average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Mullinax is performing well with a rate of 68.94%, ranking 35th on TOUR.
- Mullinax is averaging 29.11 Putts Per Round, which places him 116th on TOUR this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.90% ranks 51st on TOUR.
- Mullinax has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 157th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
