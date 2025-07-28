PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Wyndham Championship.

    Mullinax's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6770-68-71-72+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1710.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.209-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.281-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.044-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.275-1.415

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax's average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Mullinax is performing well with a rate of 68.94%, ranking 35th on TOUR.
    • Mullinax is averaging 29.11 Putts Per Round, which places him 116th on TOUR this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.90% ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 157th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

