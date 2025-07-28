Trevor Cone betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Cone at the Wyndham Championship.
Cone's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.178
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.151
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.089
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.459
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.520
|0.782
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.151 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.96, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.