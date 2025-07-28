Trevor Cone betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.151 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.96, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.