Tony Finau betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Tony Finau will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Finau's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Finau at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Finau's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.042
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.026
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.212
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.148
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.005
|-0.071
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau ranks 35th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.212.
- His average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR this season.
- Finau has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 60th in that category.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Finau ranks 113th on TOUR with 65.34%.
- He ranks 120th in Putts Per Round with an average of 29.13, and his Par Breakers percentage of 21.60% ranks 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
