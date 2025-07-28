PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Finau's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Finau's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Tony Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500

    Tony Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.042-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0260.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2120.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.148-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.005-0.071

    Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau ranks 35th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.212.
    • His average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR this season.
    • Finau has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 60th in that category.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Finau ranks 113th on TOUR with 65.34%.
    • He ranks 120th in Putts Per Round with an average of 29.13, and his Par Breakers percentage of 21.60% ranks 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

