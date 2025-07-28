PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to recapture his winning form from 2022 when he claimed victory with a score of 20-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022167-64-68-61-20

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.152-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2670.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1660.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1520.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1300.516

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267 (53rd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Kim has sported a 0.166 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • Kim's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.62%, ranking him 148th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
    • Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

