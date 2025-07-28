Tom Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to recapture his winning form from 2022 when he claimed victory with a score of 20-under.
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|1
|67-64-68-61
|-20
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.152
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.267
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.166
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.152
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.130
|0.516
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267 (53rd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Kim has sported a 0.166 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR.
- Kim's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.62%, ranking him 148th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
