Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This will be Lawrence's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-68-71-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.224
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.200
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.155
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.185
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.316
|0.430
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.200 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
- Lawrence ranks 146th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 206 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
