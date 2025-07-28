PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Thriston Lawrence is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This will be Lawrence's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-75E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-68-71-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2240.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2000.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.1550.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.185-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.3160.430

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.200 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
    • Lawrence ranks 146th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 206 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

