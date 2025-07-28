Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Olesen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Olesen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.269
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.048
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.383
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.825
|0.326
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.269 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 307 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
