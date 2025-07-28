PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Olesen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Wyndham Championship.

    Olesen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-73-1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.125-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2690.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0480.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.3830.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8250.326

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.269 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 307 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

