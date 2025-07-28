Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Rosenmueller ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.525, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rosenmueller sports a 0.277 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 51st in Par Breakers at 22.55%.

Rosenmueller ranks 69th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 15.25%.