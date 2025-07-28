Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Rosenmueller's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thomas Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Thomas Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.525
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.277
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.340
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.641
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.178
|0.792
Thomas Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.525, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rosenmueller sports a 0.277 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 51st in Par Breakers at 22.55%.
- Rosenmueller ranks 69th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 15.25%.
- He has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
