Thomas Detry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.164 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.