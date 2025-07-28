Thomas Detry betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Detry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Detry's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2023
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Detry's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 21st at 9-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.256
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.164
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.011
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.270
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.351
|0.131
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.164 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
