8H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Detry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Wyndham Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-70E
    20232166-71-64-70-9

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Detry's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 21st at 9-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4572-71-70-70-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2560.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.164-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0110.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.270-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3510.131

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.164 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

