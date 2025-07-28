PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England plays his second shot on the second hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to defend his title at the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Rai aims to replicate his impressive victory from last year where he finished at 18-under par.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Wyndham Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024165-65-68-64-18
    2023MC70-70E
    2022T7170-69-66-73-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3900.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.246-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0870.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0470.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6770.307

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.6 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai has sported a 0.246 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 711 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

