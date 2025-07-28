Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Aaron Rai of England plays his second shot on the second hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to defend his title at the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Rai aims to replicate his impressive victory from last year where he finished at 18-under par.
Latest odds for Rai at the Wyndham Championship.
Rai's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|T71
|70-69-66-73
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.390
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.246
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.087
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.047
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.677
|0.307
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.6 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai has sported a 0.246 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 711 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.