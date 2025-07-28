Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
Latest odds for Moore at the Wyndham Championship.
Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|2023
|T22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|2022
|T5
|69-67-64-67
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.295
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.129
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.375
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.170
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|0.082
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.129 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 405 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.