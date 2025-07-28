PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Wyndham Championship.

    Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5265-71-67-73-4
    2023T2269-67-73-63-8
    2022T569-67-64-67-13

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.2950.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.129-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3750.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.170-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3710.082

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.129 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Moore has accumulated 405 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Matteo Manassero betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW