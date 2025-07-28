PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M Open7667-67-73-75-22.400
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-75+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-79+12--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3768-71-69-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2966-69-69-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-72-79-79+123.900

    Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -3.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.349-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.527-1.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.202-1.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.143-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.221-3.696

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.527 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 19.03% of the time.
    • Dickson has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

