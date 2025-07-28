Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Kanaya's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Kanaya at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-69-70
|-2
|20.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-68-71-70
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.140
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.435
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.276
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.355
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.335
|0.705
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.435 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.