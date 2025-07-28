PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Kanaya's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT767-64-65-69-1985.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4071-72-69-70-220.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-68-71-70-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1400.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.435-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2760.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3550.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3350.705

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.435 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

