Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.435 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.