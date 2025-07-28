PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Sungjae Im returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Im at the Wyndham Championship.

    Im's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4168-67-67-72-6
    2023T1469-66-67-68-10
    2022T263-69-65-68-15
    2021T2466-68-67-68-11
    2020T969-64-66-65-16

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Im has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3890.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.982-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5610.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.102-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.069-1.151

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.982 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

