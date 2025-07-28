Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Sungjae Im of Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
Latest odds for Im at the Wyndham Championship.
Im's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|2023
|T14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|2022
|T2
|63-69-65-68
|-15
|2021
|T24
|66-68-67-68
|-11
|2020
|T9
|69-64-66-65
|-16
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Im has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.389
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.982
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.561
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.102
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.069
|-1.151
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.982 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
