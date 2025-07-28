Steven Fisk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.302 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.96% of the time.