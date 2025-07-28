PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Fisk's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2866-70-72-71-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-71-74+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-72-74-75+120.071

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3820.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3020.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.048-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.622-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1100.173

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.302 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Fisk has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW