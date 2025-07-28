PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70+2
    2023T1467-66-64-73-10
    2022T1369-70-69-62-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.278-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2760.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.137-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2460.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.380-0.315

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.276 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

