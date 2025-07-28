PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71+2
    2023T3370-67-69-68-6
    2022WD69-68-72-
    2021T266-68-67-64-15
    2020T365-65-62-70-18

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2800.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3650.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3750.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.319-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7000.343

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.365 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.91% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

