Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|2022
|WD
|69-68-72
|-
|2021
|T2
|66-68-67-64
|-15
|2020
|T3
|65-65-62-70
|-18
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.280
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.365
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.375
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.319
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.700
|0.343
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.365 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.91% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.