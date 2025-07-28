Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.365 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.91% of the time.