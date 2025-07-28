PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Seamus Power returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Power at the Wyndham Championship.

    Power's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2866-70-69-66-9
    2021T6067-70-72-68-3
    2020T2768-69-67-66-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 27th at 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-66-68-75-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.109-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2110.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1230.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.326-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.102-0.372

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power has sported a 0.211 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 270 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

