Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Seamus Power returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
Latest odds for Power at the Wyndham Championship.
Power's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|2021
|T60
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|2020
|T27
|68-69-67-66
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 27th at 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Power has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.109
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.211
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.123
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.326
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.102
|-0.372
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power has sported a 0.211 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 270 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
