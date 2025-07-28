Sami Valimaki betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.344 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.391 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.13% of the time.