Sami Valimaki betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Valimaki's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Valimaki at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.344
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.391
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.141
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.625
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.531
|0.171
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.344 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.391 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Valimaki has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.