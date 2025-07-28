PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens missed the cut in his two previous appearances at the Wyndham Championship. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 in the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Wyndham Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-70-1
    2023MC76-72+8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2730.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.128-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2040.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1640.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.5120.900

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.128 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Brian Campbell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW