Sam Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Sam Stevens missed the cut in his two previous appearances at the Wyndham Championship. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 in the 2025 Wyndham Championship.
Stevens' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.273
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.128
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.204
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.164
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.512
|0.900
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.128 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
