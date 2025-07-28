Sam Ryder betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a -0.007 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.