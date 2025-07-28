PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Wyndham Championship.

    Ryder's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-3
    2023T3867-71-67-70-5
    2022T6167-70-69-70-4
    2021T3568-65-72-66-9
    2020MC70-70E

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 35th at 9-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6870-64-70-73-73.125
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-72-70+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1369-69-69-66-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.239-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.007-1.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.101-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7380.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.391-0.772

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a -0.007 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

