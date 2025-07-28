Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Theegala's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Theegala at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Theegala's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.179
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.325
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.008
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.060
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.556
|-0.972
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
