Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.