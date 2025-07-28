PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Theegala's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Theegala's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.179-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.325-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0080.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.060-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.556-0.972

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
    • Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

