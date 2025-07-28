Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Wyndham Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -1.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.081
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.202
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.140
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.058
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.365
|-1.094
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.202 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Hisatsune ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.88% and has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.