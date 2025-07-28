PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for third at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T367-67-64-67-15

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -1.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.081-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.202-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.140-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.058-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.365-1.094

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.202 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
    • Hisatsune ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.88% and has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

