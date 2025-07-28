PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Wyndham Championship.

    Palmer's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-70+4

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish was at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -3.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0130.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.675-1.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.253-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.068-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.010-3.231

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has sported a -1.675 mark. He has a 60.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he is breaking par 18.57% of the time.
    • Palmer's average Driving Distance is 296.6 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

