Ryan Palmer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Palmer at the Wyndham Championship.
Palmer's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish was at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -3.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.013
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.675
|-1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.253
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.068
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.010
|-3.231
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has sported a -1.675 mark. He has a 60.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he is breaking par 18.57% of the time.
- Palmer's average Driving Distance is 296.6 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.