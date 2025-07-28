Ryan Gerard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Gerard looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Gerard at the Wyndham Championship.
Gerard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.269
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.487
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.049
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.217
|-1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.589
|-0.416
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.487 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
