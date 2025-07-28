Ryan Fox betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ryan Fox of New Zealand hits his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox missed the cut in his appearance at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for this year's event, scheduled for July 31-Aug. 3, 2025.
Latest odds for Fox at the Wyndham Championship.
Fox's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.037
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.492
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.081
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.261
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.870
|1.201
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox ranks 25th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.492.
- His Driving Distance average of 306.8 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR this season.
- Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fox ranks 38th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.261, and his 28.53 Putts Per Round ranks 37th.
- Fox breaks par on 22.78% of his holes, ranking 40th on TOUR in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
