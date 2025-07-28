PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand hits his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand hits his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox missed the cut in his appearance at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for this year's event, scheduled for July 31-Aug. 3, 2025.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Wyndham Championship.

    Fox's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-71-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.037-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4920.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0810.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2610.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8701.201

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox ranks 25th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.492.
    • His Driving Distance average of 306.8 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR this season.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fox ranks 38th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.261, and his 28.53 Putts Per Round ranks 37th.
    • Fox breaks par on 22.78% of his holes, ranking 40th on TOUR in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW