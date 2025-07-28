PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Wyndham Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-2
    2021T6569-68-71-71-1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.290-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4550.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0720.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0550.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8730.931

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.455 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 1,479 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

