Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship

MacIntyre has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.

MacIntyre has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.