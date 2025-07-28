Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2021
|T65
|69-68-71-71
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.290
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.455
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.072
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.055
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.873
|0.931
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.455 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,479 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
