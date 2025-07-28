Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Rico Hoey returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
Latest odds for Hoey at the Wyndham Championship.
Hoey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-67-73-72
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.692
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.463
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.029
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-1.020
|-1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.164
|0.596
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.692 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.463 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey is delivering a -1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
