8H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rico Hoey returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2268-68-65-69-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3468-67-73-72E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.6920.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4631.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0290.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-1.020-1.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1640.596

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.692 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.463 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey is delivering a -1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

