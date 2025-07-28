Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.692 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.463 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey is delivering a -1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.