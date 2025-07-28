Ricky Castillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This will be Castillo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Castillo at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.381
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.128
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.147
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.431
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.224
|-0.563
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.381 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Castillo currently ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.17% and has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
