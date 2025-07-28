PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This will be Castillo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3871-69-71-73-410.578

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3810.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.128-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1470.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.431-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.224-0.563

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.381 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Castillo currently ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.17% and has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

