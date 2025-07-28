PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Fowler looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Wyndham Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-69E
    2021MC71-72+3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 7th with a score of 1-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2450.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0100.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1000.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.013-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1490.530

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 656 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

