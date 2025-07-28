Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot on day three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Højgaard's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Højgaard at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.200
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.173
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.017
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.300
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.290
|-0.139
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 480 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.