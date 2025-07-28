PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot on day three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot on day three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Højgaard's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2000.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.1730.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.017-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.300-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.290-0.139

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 480 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW