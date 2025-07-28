Antoine Rozner betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Antoine Rozner of France plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Rozner at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.018
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.561
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.375
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.229
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.061
|0.204
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.561 ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
- He ranks 22nd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 69.59%.
- Rozner's average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 145th in the standings.
- Rozner ranks 35th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 22.98% of his holes into scores under par.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.