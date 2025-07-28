PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Antoine Rozner of France plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.018-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5610.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.375-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2290.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.0610.204

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.561 ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
    • He ranks 22nd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 69.59%.
    • Rozner's average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 145th in the standings.
    • Rozner ranks 35th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 22.98% of his holes into scores under par.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ryan Palmer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW