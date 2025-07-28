PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays a shot on the second hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays a shot on the second hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Wyndham Championship.

    Campos' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-71-2
    20217466-70-77-72+5

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.4220.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.538-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.323-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.123-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.405-1.063

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos is currently averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (160th), while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos is sporting a -0.538 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 61.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos is delivering a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ryan Palmer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW