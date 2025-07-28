Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays a shot on the second hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Campos at the Wyndham Championship.
Campos' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2021
|74
|66-70-77-72
|+5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.422
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.538
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.323
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.123
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.405
|-1.063
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos is currently averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (160th), while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos is sporting a -0.538 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 61.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos is delivering a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
