Quade Cummins betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3, 2025, for the Wyndham Championship. This will be Cummins' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Cummins at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.116
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.281
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.087
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.319
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.067
|-0.599
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.281 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.