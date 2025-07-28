Pierceson Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-under par.
Latest odds for Coody at the Wyndham Championship.
Coody's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.621
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.140
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.100
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.375
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.756
|0.212
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.621 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody has sported a -0.140 mark. He has a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he is breaking par 25.74% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 137th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
