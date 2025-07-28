PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Wyndham Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6169-67-72-70-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6210.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.140-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.100-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3750.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7560.212

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.621 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody has sported a -0.140 mark. He has a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he is breaking par 25.74% of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 137th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW