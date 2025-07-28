PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Knowles' first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Philip Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4172-65-66-72-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-64-75-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-67-69-68-1526.665

    Philip Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Philip Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.585-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0890.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3010.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.862-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.235-0.386

    Philip Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.585 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles is sporting a -0.089 mark. He has a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Knowles has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.301 this season.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
    • Knowles has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 185th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage stands at 20.42%, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 16.34%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

