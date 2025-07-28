Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.803 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Malnati delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.