Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Peter Malnati of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Malnati's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|T27
|64-72-69-67
|-8
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2020
|T20
|68-65-64-70
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.674
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.803
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.432
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.044
|1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.090
|0.425
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.803 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
