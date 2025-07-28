PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)



    Peter Malnati returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Wyndham Championship.

    Malnati's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72E
    2023MC69-70-1
    2022T2764-72-69-67-8
    2021MC70-71+1
    2020T2068-65-64-70-13

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-71-72-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.674-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.803-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4320.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0441.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.0900.425

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.803 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
    • Malnati has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

