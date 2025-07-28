PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson hits a tee shot on the 18th hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson hits a tee shot on the 18th hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025 for the Wyndham Championship. This marks Peterson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.382-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0650.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1320.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3700.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0551.175

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson has sported a -0.065 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW