Paul Peterson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson has sported a -0.065 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.