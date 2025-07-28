Paul Peterson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Paul Peterson hits a tee shot on the 18th hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025 for the Wyndham Championship. This marks Peterson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Peterson at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.382
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.065
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.132
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.370
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.055
|1.175
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson has sported a -0.065 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
- Peterson has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
