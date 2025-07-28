Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kizzire looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship.
Kizzire's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2020
|T51
|66-67-73-68
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 51st at 6-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.870 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.426
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.210
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.492
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.483
|-0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.627
|-1.108
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire is delivering a -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.