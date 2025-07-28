Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hodges at the Wyndham Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2022
|T47
|66-71-70-67
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.073
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.541
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.001
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.061
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.673
|0.989
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.541 (19th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.073 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 76th with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards.
- On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
- Hodges ranks 16th on TOUR with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- He ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.25% and 45th in Par Breakers at 22.65%.
- Hodges has accumulated 378 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
