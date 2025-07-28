PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-73+2
    2022T4766-71-70-67-6

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0730.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5410.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.001-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0610.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6730.989

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.541 (19th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.073 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 76th with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards.
    • On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
    • Hodges ranks 16th on TOUR with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • He ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.25% and 45th in Par Breakers at 22.65%.
    • Hodges has accumulated 378 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

