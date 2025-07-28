Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.541 (19th) this season.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.073 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 76th with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards.

On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.

Hodges ranks 16th on TOUR with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate this season.

He ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.25% and 45th in Par Breakers at 22.65%.