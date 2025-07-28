PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-63-70-71-8
    2023MC67-73E
    2022T3669-70-68-66-7
    2021MC71-67-2
    2020T6670-66-67-73-4

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0100.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.257-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.123-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1410.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.003-0.797

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.257 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

