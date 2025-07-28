Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|67-73
|E
|2022
|T36
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|2021
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2020
|T66
|70-66-67-73
|-4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.010
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.257
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.123
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.141
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.003
|-0.797
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.257 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.