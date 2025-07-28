PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Wyndham Championship.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT669-69-67-70-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 1.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2840.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0020.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0550.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0650.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2951.309

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 343 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW