Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship.
Latest odds for Fishburn at the Wyndham Championship.
Fishburn's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 1.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.284
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.002
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.055
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.065
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.295
|1.309
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 343 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
