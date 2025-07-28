PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0020.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.232-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.067-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0270.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.271-0.076

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

