8H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Niklas Norgaard will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This will be Norgaard's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6030.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.075-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.408-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0940.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.213-0.475

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.603 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard sports a -0.075 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95.
    • Norgaard ranks 29th on TOUR by breaking par 23.36% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

