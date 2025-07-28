Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Niklas Norgaard will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This will be Norgaard's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Norgaard at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.603
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.075
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.408
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.094
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.213
|-0.475
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.603 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard sports a -0.075 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95.
- Norgaard ranks 29th on TOUR by breaking par 23.36% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
