8H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Wyndham Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-68-1
    2023T1468-66-69-67-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1910.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5800.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.208-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3330.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8951.234

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.580 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

