Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.580 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.87% of the time.