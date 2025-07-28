Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Højgaard at the Wyndham Championship.
Højgaard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2023
|T14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.191
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.580
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.208
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.333
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.895
|1.234
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.580 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
