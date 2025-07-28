Nico Echavarria betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Nico Echavarria of Colombia tees off on the second hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the Wyndham Championship.
Echavarria's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.017
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.154
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.439
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.580
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.278
|0.545
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Echavarria sports a 0.154 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR this season. He ranks 87th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
