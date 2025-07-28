PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia tees off on the second hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Wyndham Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2268-68-66-68-10
    2023MC73-68+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0170.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1540.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.439-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.580-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2780.545

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Echavarria sports a 0.154 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR this season. He ranks 87th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

