Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hardy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
Latest odds for Hardy at the Wyndham Championship.
Hardy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|2023
|T27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.079
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.150
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.091
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.042
|0.792
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a 0.204 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy is delivering a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
