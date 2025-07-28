PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hardy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hardy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3868-67-70-68-7
    2023T2770-65-66-72-7
    2022MC70-72+2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0790.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2040.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.150-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.0910.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0420.792

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a 0.204 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy is delivering a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Matteo Manassero betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW