Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a 0.204 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hardy is delivering a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.