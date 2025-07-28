PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole during a practice round prior to the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 16, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Dunlap looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Wyndham Championship.

    Nick Dunlap's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Nick Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500

    Nick Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.908 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.585-1.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1500.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.046-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1450.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.244-1.493

    Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.585 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap has sported a 0.150 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

