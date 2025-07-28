Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.585 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap has sported a 0.150 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.