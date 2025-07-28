Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole during a practice round prior to the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 16, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Dunlap looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Dunlap at the Wyndham Championship.
Nick Dunlap's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
Nick Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.908 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.585
|-1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.150
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.046
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.145
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.244
|-1.493
Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.585 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap has sported a 0.150 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
