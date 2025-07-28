PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Lashley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under par.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Lashley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5967-69-67-74-3
    2023T5169-65-73-70-3
    20217368-68-75-73+4
    20207766-69-77-74+6

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-66-72-1323.955
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-67-69-69-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-67-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-67-68-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-66-70-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5367-70-73-77-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1274-67-74-70-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.1080.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.151-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0180.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0690.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0090.021

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley sports a 0.151 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
    • Lashley has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03% ranks seventh on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW