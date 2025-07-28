Nate Lashley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Lashley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under par.
Latest odds for Lashley at the Wyndham Championship.
Lashley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|2023
|T51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|2021
|73
|68-68-75-73
|+4
|2020
|77
|66-69-77-74
|+6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-66-72
|-13
|23.955
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-66-70
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.108
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.151
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.018
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.069
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.009
|0.021
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley sports a 0.151 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- Lashley has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03% ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.