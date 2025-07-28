Nate Lashley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley sports a 0.151 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.

Lashley has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.