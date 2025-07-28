Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Wyndham Championship.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.495
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.002
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.235
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.111
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.146
|1.233
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 5th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.002 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
