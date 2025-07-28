PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Wyndham Championship.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71+2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68-1--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4950.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0020.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.235-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1110.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1461.233

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 5th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.002 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW