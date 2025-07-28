Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.
Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|68-68-76
|-
|2023
|T5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|2021
|T65
|67-69-72-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|75-74
|+9
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024, he withdrew after completing three rounds.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.005
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.373
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.226
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.063
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.667
|0.511
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.373 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,075 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
