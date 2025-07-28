PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD68-68-76-
    2023T572-65-62-68-13
    2021T6567-69-72-71-1
    2020MC75-74+9

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024, he withdrew after completing three rounds.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.005-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3730.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.226-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0630.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6670.511

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.373 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,075 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

